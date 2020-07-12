Child Advocacy Centre opened in Kwakwani for reporting, treatment of sexual abuse

.United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), along with its partners, the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Blossom Inc. and the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has opened a one-stop “Child Advocacy Centre” (CAC) at Kwakwani, for the reporting and treatment of child sexual abuse. In a press release issued yesterday, UNICEF said the CAC will serve Kwakwani and other Upper Demerara-Berbice communities which were unable to access the specialised services on offer because the next available centre is located in Linden.

The centre, which was opened last Wednesday, offers specialised services designed around responding to cases of child sexual abuse efficiently by ensuring that children have access to a child-safe and child-friendly space to share their stories and get the support that will help them overcome the trauma they have suffered. “Being child-centered, the one-stop facility ensures that survivors do not have to recount their experiences any more than necessary,” UNICEF explained, while also noting that the centre is open to all communities, including migrants.