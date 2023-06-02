GOAL apologises for lapse over final exam in general education programme

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) has apologised for the frustration suffered by one of its students who complained that the final exam for one of its courses was never administered.

“Negative experiences can overwhelm students, and we want to assure all our awardees that we take such matters seriously. We regret that our GOAL awardee was not provided the necessary assistance. We apologise for this lapse”, GOAL said in a statement issued through the Department of Public Information following a request by Stabroek News for a comment on the complaint by the student in a letter in the May 28 Sunday Stabroek.

GOAL said that it has initiated an investigation into the matter and will take appropriate action, including the facilitation of students who are qualified to write the General Educational Development (GED) examinations – the course complained about – in the shortest possible time.