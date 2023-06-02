Opposition restates call for probe into Mahdia dormitory fire

APNU yesterday called for an investigation to be carried out into the Mahdia dormitory fire – an appeal made on the suspicion of the possible non-compliance with the critical fire safety guidelines laid out by the Guyana Standard Code of Practice for Buildings and the Ministry of Education’s Safe Schools Protocol.

They are also calling for an immediate and comprehensive review of health system administration at the regional level, focusing on disaster preparedness and response.

In a statement read to the press at Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton’s weekly press conference yesterday, they said that the “incident gives strong reason to believe these crucial safety standards may not have been adequately adhered to.”