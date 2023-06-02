Kaneville man granted bail over assault

Ken Gomes, 26, of Lot 12 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, appeared virtually on May 31 at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh to answer to the charge of unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that on February 16, at the Route # 42 bus park in Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Leon Davis causing him injuries to the left side of his jaw.

He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him.

The police prosecutor made no objection to bail but however requested that the defendant be made to keep the peace. As such, Davis was granted bail in the sum of $40,000. The magistrate also placed the defendant on a bond until the completion of the matter.

The defendant is expected to make his next court appearance on July 05.