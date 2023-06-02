Setting up of Dominican Republic Embassy here hailed

The establishment by Santo Domingo of an embassy here was hailed yesterday during the visit of Dominican Republic President, Luis Abinader and the two countries are to set up a high-level working group to advance co-operation.

A joint statement from a meeting yesterday between President Irfaan Ali and Abinader said that the two leaders expressed their commitment to pursue greater collaboration, particularly in the areas of energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, ICT, infrastructure and industry.

They felicitated the establishment of a Dominican Republic Embassy in Georgetown and the accreditation of the resident Ambassador, Ernesto Torres Pereyra as a tangible step in relations which will facilitate opportunities for further engagement in the advancement of the bilateral agenda.