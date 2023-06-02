Dear Editor,

The MJVC (9comprised of 11 executive members and five sub-committee members) and its members organized and sponsored the biggest and most spectacular independence celebration on Friday May 26, 2023, to mark the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary. The celebrations took place in the Macedonia Joppa district in region 6 in East Corentyne under the theme “Uplifting the People and Celebrating One Guyana.” The celebration attracted hundreds of people in and out of the region from as far as West Coast Berbice to Mara on the East Bank of Berbice and to Crabwood Creek on the Corentyne and elsewhere. It was the only celebration of its kind in East Corentyne and was an all-day gala family celebration starting at 7:30 AM with a two-and-a-half-mile male, female and children foot race from No. 36 Village to the Eversham Community Center. Over $300.000 in prizes were awarded to the winners of each category. This was followed by a vigil to honor and respect the tragic death of the children at the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory for females, and a Karioke competition and a dance.

For the residents of the district, Independence is a time for all Guyana near and far to put aside their differences and biases and celebrate as one people, one nation with one destiny. Independence is a true celebration of our diversity, culture, elegance and maturity of the nation and the power and strength of Guyanese in every community. It is a testimony to our enriched social culture and shared heritage as a nation. The Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee, once again the proud sponsor of the celebrations, thanks everyone for being part of the activities and looks forward to greater and wider participation and bigger and brighter independence celebrations in 2024. The members of the MJVC extend their deepest sympathy and condolences to the parents, relatives and friends of the children who perished in the deadly inferno and to let them know that we shared their grief. May their precious young souls rest peacefully.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose, MJVC Chair

Ms. Vanessa Ross-Albert, MJVC

Public Relations Director