A Corentyne man opted to plead guilty to rape, assault, robbery and burglary when he appeared at the High Court in Berbice on Thursday.

The accused Broan Luke also known as Bryan, 49, of High Reef, Albion, Corentyne, on Thursday appeared before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall where he pleaded guilty to rape, common assault, robbery under arms, and burglary.

Luke is accused of breaking into the victim’s house in August 2021, where he then raped, assaulted and robbed her.