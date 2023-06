GWI says has introduced pension scheme for its employees

As it this week honoured long-serving workers, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) says that it has introduced a pension scheme for its employees.

No further details were given on the scheme in a press release that it issued. GWI said that it has also upgraded the working conditions for staff members in Regions Two, Five, Ten, and East Bank Demerara, Region Four

The water utility recognised 26 long-serving employees and 19 recent retirees in a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Theatre Guild in Kingston.