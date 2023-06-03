Human Services Ministry says helped over 400 evicted Hillfoot residents

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security today said that it ensured over 400 of those affected at Hillfoot on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway received support.

This support came in the form of 40 mattresses, 6 stoves, 200 hampers, 100 blankets, 100 bedsheets, 100 pillows, 100 nets, baby food including milk and Nestum, baby care items, baby clothes, pots, pans, cups and plates though the Difficult Circumstances Unit.

Their needs were provided after Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud met with the residents and engaged on one on one discussions to properly assess their needs and provide in a structured manner, a release form the Ministry said.

The Ministry also conducted assessments through the Childcare and Protection Agency while persons utilized the opportunity to register for public assistance.

The residents were evicted by police from privately held land on Wednesday following an order of the court.