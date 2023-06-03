Mon Repos carpenter charged with murder

Hamid Amin, a 49-year-old carpenter of Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday charged with the murder of Shivram Mohabir.

Amin appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alicia George where the indictable charge was read to him. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to August 8.

A police report had said that Mohabir and Amin had had a grievance and during a confrontation Mohabir was fatally stabbed. Mohabir’s fiancée is the niece of Amin.