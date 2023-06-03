Three constables dismissed over `misplaced’ gun at Canje gymkhana

Three constables have been dismissed from the Guyana Police Force after an Assistant Superintendent (ASP) “misplaced” his firearm on December 27 last year at a gymkhana that was being held at Reliance, East Canje Berbice.

The dismissed ranks are Police Constable 23717 Donovan Walker, 23258 Shakeil Smith and 25484 Tariq McCalmon.

Stabroek News was told that constables Smith and McCalmon received their letters on April 20, while Walker received his on May 17. According to a source, Walker’s name was spelt incorrectly on his dismissal letter as such it had to be redone and resent.