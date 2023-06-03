Walcott and Ahye set to appear at FBK Games

HENGELO, CMC – Trinidad & Tobago pair of former Olympic javelin champion Keshorn Walcott and sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye and are carded to make appearances at the FBK Games on Saturday and Sunday in Holland.

Walcott is down to face a trio of Germans aiming to make a statement, and Ahye is expected to be in a tight contest in the women’s 100 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.

Walcott has a personal best of 90.16 metres, and he will be looking to catch afire when he comes face-to-five with the German trio of Johannes Vetter, Julian Weber and Andreas Hofmann.

Weber is the best of them this season with a distance of 88.37 metres he threw last weekend on home soil in Rehlingen.

Timothy Herman of Belgium should also feature based off his personal best of 87.35m last month in Nairobi last month.

Finnish duo of Oliver Helander and Lassi Etelatalo are also in the field.

Ahye has a personal best of 10.82 seconds in the 100 dash, and she will be looking to improve that time when she is featured alongside Daryll Neita of Great Britain, the American trio of Morolake Akinosun, Teahna Daniels and Cambrea Sturgis, and Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland.