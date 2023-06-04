PNC’s only chance is to expose, substantiate PPP/C Achilles heel – corruption

Dear Editor,

Why did the PPP/C and the APNU/PNC/AFC both get it wrong. As I ponder this missive of my native land, it’s with a profound recognition my country has a far way to go. Yes, we all love our country and want to see the best for it, but inherently there are some serious deficiencies and challenges ahead. I am not one of the talking heads using big words, though it’s in my repertory. I want everyone to understand my message.

I usually shop at the wharf for my fish, and when in short supply or missed the timeline, head to Bourda Market to top up. I look at the eyes and gills to determine how fresh it is, then a quick smell test. My fellow Guyanese, blacks, Indians, Indigenous and others do the smell test.

I remigrated to Guyana in 2018, participated in the General Elections and the recount exercise as a small party. I was one of the first Black men on day 13 of the recount, to publicly announce to the media APNU lost (based on what I actually saw in the vote recount, Region 4) with Caricom members seated next to me and called on both the PPP/C and the APNU to go off and find some form of shared Governance structure. My behaviour was not premature.

I was crucified by the APNU for saying that, but it was one of the missed moments of the Granger administration, to seize the moment when the country was at a crossroad. He had a lot of bargaining power in his hands for his constituency but never saw the light, it was all about him, he won, no!

My only meeting with Mr Norton at the Herdmanston Lodge (November 2019) was a disappointment. He ensured I knew who he was and his Burnham affiliation and the Youth Movement and wanted my Manifesto. I was probably more affiliated with Burnham in my youth, since I visited his farm in Belfield more than Mr. Norton in the 70’s on Saturday afternoons, having lived in Cove and John. Burnham’s buffalo and greens were world class.

In 2021/22 I packed my bags, sold my home, and asked what I am doing in this god forsaken nation, oil was flowing, but it will take about 20 years for it to trickle down to the poor, both Blacks and Indians. Some will get filthy rich, and most will remain on the periphery of poverty.

The PNC/APNU got it wrong, playing the race card is a losing hand. The PPP/C will be reelected in 2025, what the PNC needs to focus on for 2030 is forensic due diligence on corruption to get enough Indians mad to vote against PPP. Corruption is the Achilles heel of the PPP/C, but it must be substantiated by facts, to get enough PPP/C supporters unhappy, not the race card. Get your messaging and communication in order PNC. Most Governments around the world are brought down by corruption not race baiting. Power and fear always ultimately corrupt. Apartheid and racism will never get you to the finish line first.

The PPP/C also gets it wrong, though with some groundswell of support from across all races, you need to bring prosecutions and dismissals where necessary of government officials to cement your credibility. We can’t get a conviction against a government MP official or even a trial yet against the so-called riggers. People have become resigned that Government officials regardless of their (Party) malfeasance are never held accountable. Both major Parties are guilty of this.

In sum the race card is a losing hand for APNU/PNC/AFC, whenever Guyanese Indians feel insecure or afraid they will call the PPP/C home, they only way to win them over is to expose any and all corruption to generate their disgust and see why some get rich while they struggle and remain poor. PNC you better hurry, since you are also losing supporters who have been shown your corrupt tendencies also. Where are your SOPs?

Yours respectfully,

Everton Morris