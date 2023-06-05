IAPA seeks to hire an executive director

Michael Greenspon, President of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), and Gabriela Vivanco, President of the Executive Committee, are seeking those interested in the position of Executive Director at the organization.

Applicants may apply through the employment platform Indeed at the following link: https://rb.gy/z8aeg.

“The Executive Director of the Inter American Press Association will create and lead programs and events on press freedom and sustainability of the news industry under our traditional and new guidelines and philosophy,” the job description reads.

“The Executive Director will protect the historical philosophy of the organization before internal and external audiences. And update and change that philosophy according to new legislation and communication technologies. The Executive Director must coordinate the agenda of the institution, the president, and other authorities before governments and public and private entities. Care for and promote external institutional and personal communication with organizations, foundations, companies, media, and governments. It is necessary to create and manage sustainability projects for the organization and its members and ensure the institution’s financial health, all while directing and managing the administrative office, maintaining communication with authorities and members, and leading conflict resolution efforts.”

The salary ranges from $100,000-$160,000, depending on location.

Applicants may also apply through the following website: www.sipiapa.org.