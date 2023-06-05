Dear Editor,
It was disgusting to see a private matter being turned into a political circus and dragged into the fray. The recent demolition of buildings and removal of persons squatting on private land had court intervention and determination. It was simply shocking and poor judgement to seek political hay in a matter which did not have anything to do with or involving the state. Why does politics have to be at the centre of all matters which become issues which morph into contentious political consequences? Why?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed