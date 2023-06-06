Independence Boulevard man killed in confrontation at Brickdam property

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Christopher Gonsalves called `Whiteboy’ of Lot 291 Independence Boulevard Georgetown at the hands of two males who are currently hospitalized under police guard.

The incident occurred on 2023-06-05 about 11.30 pm at a property located at Chalmers Place and Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown.

Investigations revealed that one of the two men under police guard was at home watching television when he said he was alerted by a scream coming from the bedroom which caused him to investigate. He then confronted the now-deceased in the kitchen and a scuffle ensued. The now-deceased was armed with a knife and dealt him a stab to his chest causing him to collapse.

According to the other man under guard, he returned home on the date and time mentioned and as he entered the house, he saw his colleague lying on the kitchen floor and the now-deceased standing over him with a knife which caused him to arm himself with a knife. The now-deceased man rushed to him and a scuffle ensued during which he stabbed the now-deceased man in several parts of his body causing him to collapse on the kitchen floor.

He then raised an alarm and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) from the Alberttown Fire Service responded where the body of Gonsalves was examined, and he was pronounced dead by Dr. Kellman of the GPHC. The body was taken to Memorial Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.

The two injured men were taken to the GPHC by the EMT where they are presently seeking medical attention under police guard.