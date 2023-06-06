Man held in Herstelling drug bust, gun found

Yesterday, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Officers conducted an operation at Block V Herstelling, East Bank, Demerara. A subsequent search of the premises revealed three parcels of suspected cannabis. A male suspect was arrested, a statement from CANU said today.

A further search was conducted on the outer perimeter of the said address which led to the discovery of a black 12-gauge shotgun.

Malik Forde, 27 years of the said address was arrested along with two other suspects and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the firearm and suspected narcotics. The narcotics tested positive for cannabis amounting to approximately 4.33 kg (about 9.5 lbs.), with a street value of approximately $1.6M.

Investigations are ongoing.