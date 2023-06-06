Citizens of Georgetown must not be fooled by the PPP/C

Dear Editor,

Within a few days, citizens will go to the Polls to vote in the Local Government Election. The framework of our democracy includes morality, a sense of decency and justice.

Our Constitution is very clear. Local Government bodies, i.e. Municipalities, LDCs NDCs, RDCs, all have an important role. These local government organs are intended to provide certain specified services from the rates and or taxes levied on citizens and entities operating within their defined geographic boundaries.

Here, I can speak about the major and largest Municipality in the country, Georgetown, the capital of the Coopera-tive Republic of Guyana. It is abundantly clear that this PPP Government has no interest in respecting the underpinnings in local governance, the rule of law, transparency and the right of citizens to make decisions consistent with their hope and aspirations for a better life.

In so far as the capital is concerned, the Government since 1992 have behaved like the proverbial big, bad bully and now uses the lure of the filthy lucre, the attraction of handouts and small mercies to trick citizens of the capital showing a total disregard for the principles of local government or if you wish, shared governance.

For brevity, let me state as follows: after winning Elections in 1992, the PPP, consistent with their own Stalinist, communist dictatorial belief, set their sights on Georgetown as their main prize.

One, they provoked a decent Christian gentleman, the late Mayor Compton Young to the point where he and other Councillors threw in the towel allowing the PPP to appoint an Interim Manage-ment Committee to take control of the City, all were PPP appointments, chaired by Dr. James Rose.

They threw massive manpower and money into the City, hoping to persuade citizens to vote for them in Elections proposed for 1994. This did not work and in spite of the usually well-oiled propaganda machine the PPP only secured eight (8) of the thirty (30) seats in Georgetown. (GGG- 12, PNC – 10).

Two, before leaving office, the Chair-man of the Interim Management Commit-tee stated that to provide a proper service for the City, taxes were insufficient and additional sources of finance were required to maintain the integrity and beauty of the City. (Drainage, Roads, Sluices, Kokers, Cemetery, Municipal Markets, Abattoir, Public Health Services, etc).

Three, when I was elected Mayor, acting on the wisdom of the Chairman of the PPP appointed IMC, I proposed a lottery to raise additional funds for the City. At a Meeting with the Head of State (acting), the M&CC delegation including the Town Clerk, the late Philomena Sahoye- Shury and Robert Williams, the Government representative informed us that they could not support a lottery because the religious community would be up in arms. Six months later, a lottery was up and running. No one really knows where the money goes but not one cent is given to the M&CC.

Four, a highly respected Town Planner, Professor Akbar Khan spent several months looking at the City and made several proposals, but all were frustrated by the Central Government.

No Municipality can be successful without money and management. The Government has consistently starved the Municipality of money. After many years, a Local Government Commission was established. Before the Commission, the Minister of Local Government exercised that authority. Apart from Prince Melville, the late Town Clerk, all the other appointments to key administrative positions were done by the Minister . This meant that the Chief Executive Officer could and oft times did ignore decisions and requests of the Mayor and Councillors. This included foisting on the M&CC unqualified persons

I avoid the tedium of details which can consume hundred of pages, but we now have a situation where Central Govern-ment inconsistent with the Constitution and the spirit of local government executes works in the City without even the courtesy of informing the Mayor and City Council which has a responsibility for maintaining these facilities and trespassing upon the rights of the Municipality with impunity in big and small matters.

Only last week-end, the PPP had a public meeting outside Bourda Market at the John Ford Car Park named after a previous Mayor but no permission was sought from the Council which has the responsibility and guardianship to that area.

Citizens everywhere must resist this debauchery. No matter what the cost and how long it may take, we must fight it to maintain the essence of a democracy.

On Monday, therefore citizens must not be fooled by this talk that the Mayor and City Council are incompetent using that as an excuse to take over everything.

When we go to vote on Monday, we must not be fooled, we must not be made drunk, by the tricks up the sleeves of the ruling class.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green

Elder