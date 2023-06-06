Baynes nets helmet-trick as Haslington crush Victoria Kings 7-1

Haslington and Beterverwagting (BV) secured comfortable victories when the East Coast Demerara leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) u17 Football League continued on Sunday evening.

Hosted at the Buxton Community Centre ground, Haslington mauled Victoria Kings 7-1. The contest was effectively over with less than 27 minutes on the clock as Haslington stormed to a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Akin Baynes, the eventual scorer of a helmet-trick, bagged a brace during the aforementioned period in the 12th and 26th minute.