Digicel schools football makes triumphant return

Following a six-year hiatus and amid much pageantry, the holy grail of secondary schools football triumphantly returned as the 8th edition of the Digicel Championship was officially launched yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

The tournament, which will now be administered by the nation’s premier schools promotional entity, the Petra Organization, will feature 128 teams and will commence June 26th. It will utilize its traditional elimination format and is penciled down to conclude on August 13th.

Participation as per usual will emanate from all 10 Regions.