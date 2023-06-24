Digicel Schools football competition kicks off today

The unveiling of the lien trophy yesterday at the Brandsville Hotel in Prashad Nagar signaled the start of the 8th edition of the Digicel Schools Football Championship today at the Ministry of Education and National Insurance Scheme grounds respectively on Carifesta Avenue.

Digicel’s Chief Commercial Officer Simone Pierre declared that one of the main focus of the company is youth development, positing that the tournament is a testament to his objective, and is happy to partner with the Petra Organization to realize this aim.

Meanwhile, Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of tournament organizers, the Petra Organization, stated that the event must be recognised and is directly responsible for keeping school football relevant, noting that although the event was absent for several years, the entity is happy to be a part of its resumption.