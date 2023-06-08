Contracts worth $688.1m signed for new Christ Church Secondary

The construction of the new Christ Church Secon-dary School is expected to commence in two weeks as contracts to the tune of $688.1 million were signed between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and seven contractors yesterday.

The new building, which will be rebuilt at Middle and Camp streets, Georgetown, is scheduled to be completed by February 2024 with different phases of works being carried out simultaneously by several contractors.

This approach was taken by the MoE as it was deemed to be the quickest way to rebuild the school which was destroyed by suspected arson in January of this year.