Two children, ages three and nine, died in a fire yesterday at Market Street, Belmont, Mahaica.

They have been identified as sisters, Anamika Hardat and Shameena Hardat.

Reports are that the fire started just before 1 pm and the Mahaica Fire Station responded with their fire tenders to a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Ayube Mohamed Khan and occupied by 79-year-old Zaman Khan and his family of eleven.