Shabazz’s absence won’t be a distraction

Golden Jaguars assistant coach Wayne Dover affirmed that the absence of head-coach Jamaal Shabazz during the ongoing CONCACAF Gold Prelim preparation phase will not serve as a distraction for the squad heading into the playoff campaign.

This was disclosed during a virtual press briefing staged yesterday. According to Dover, who is at the helm of the programme since the absence of the Trinidad and Tobago native, “There is no distraction with the absence of the head coach because the head coach is very much present daily through meetings via Skype or WhatsApp and I think his presence is still here despite his absence physically.”