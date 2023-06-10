Dharry/Hernandez WBC silver belt clash postponed

The Elton Dharry/Hugo Hernandez clash for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver belt has been pushed back owing to an ankle injury suffered by the former in the ring during the ‘Return of the Scorpion’ card last Saturday at the National Gymnasium.

This is according to the USA based Dharry who spoke with this publication yesterday. The Dharry/Hernandez encounter was originally planned for July 15 in Guyana but Dharry stated that the fight will now be held in August following the injury which occurred during his unanimous decision win versus Colombian, Ronald Ramos.