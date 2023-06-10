Toledo to conduct physical preparation workshop for GFF coaches

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will commence a four-day ‘Physical Preparation in Football’ workshop for coaches attached to Elite League clubs and the Academy Training Centres from today at the National Training Centre, Providence.

This is according to a press release from the GFF.

The programme, which will also be conducted tomorrow, the 17th and the 25th, will be supervised by GFF Fitness coach Wilson Toledo. Academy Training Centre coaches will attend today and tomorrow whilst Elite League trainers will participate on the 17th and 25th.