Fashion-Tastic billed as springboard for models and designers set for July 30

By Andre De Silva

(Intern with the Guyana Media and Communication Academy)

Fashion-Tastic, a creation of professional model Kenny Hercules, is back this year and auditions for models and designers are being held today from 10 am to 2 pm at the Promenade Gardens.

Hercules, a seasoned model, was the model-image winner at Guyana Fashion Week 2016. He is now creative director, CEO and founder of The King K Company and Fashion-Tastic, a fashion show that introduces new models and designers to the industry. However, Hercules said, the show has two categories, seasoned and new faces. The first Fashion-Tastic last year introduced 10 new designers and 20 new models, he said.