‘Little by little’ menstrual hygiene will be tackled- Dr Ashonda Washington

Dr Ashonda Washington is passionate about combating ignorance around menstruation and aside from her work in primary healthcare, she has been holding outreaches to raise awareness and teach proper hygiene during menstruation.

On May 28 last, in collaboration with the Avyanna Foundation, she organised a walk to observe menstrual hygiene day. Though there was not a massive turnout, Dr Washington said that it was still a success in her view, adding “little by little it would get there.”

In an interview with the Sunday Stabroek, she explained that while menstrual hygiene day was initiated in Germany in 2014, it was actually observed the following year. She noted that the 28th day of the fifth month was selected, given that the menstrual cycle generally is 28 days and the period usually lasts for five days. The theme under which it was celebrated globally, was ‘making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’.