The ‘Because we Care’ cash grant

There is a WhatsApp message being circulated on social media, in which apparently a father demanded $10,000 from the $40,000 given for his child under the Ministry of Education’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant. According to him, he is the child’s father and should get a portion of the money.

That is just one of the many stories circulating about the $40,000 being given to every registered child. In the past there have been reports of fathers attacking mothers, demanding the money. In many instances, the parents are no longer together and/or have an acrimonious relationship. I guess we are going to see more fathers registering their children (over 90% of the time this is the mother’s responsibility) as it is the parent whose name is at the school who is given the money. An authorization can also be given to the other parent to uplift the grant.