COI into Bosai dump death finds company, local oversight agencies culpable

The Commission of Inquiry into the on-the-job death of BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana Inc (BMGG) employee Neptrid Hercules found culpability not only on the part of the company, but also the Ministry of Labour and respective oversight agencies, as had they been vigilant in their duties and enforced laws of the country, the fatal incident would have never occurred.

The report included a long list of recommendations with timelines for implementation to prevent another occurrence, but it is unclear what has been done nearly three months after by those identified in the Ministry of Labour, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).