New Christ Church School will have all the tools for fire suppression, but not fire prevention

Dear Editor,

Fire science mandates four (4) fundamental elements to propagate a fire. They are 1) fuel-material to be burnt; 2) oxidizing agent-generally oxygen in the air; 3) heat-heat energy to initiate the reaction; and 4) propagation-material to allow the fire to spread beyond the initial fuel. Elimination of any one of the four (4) foregoing elements will PREVENT a fire.

The article headlined, New Christ Church School to include fire prevention system, (Demerara Waves, Thursday, 8 June 2023) neither addressed nor relate to the elimination of any of the four (4) foregoing elements. On the contrary, it mentioned installation of fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and use of some materials that are not highly flammable. Those all fit into the categories of fire extinguishment, fire alarms and notification, and fire suppression, but not FIRE PREVENTION!

I bring this to the attention of the Ministry of Education in order not to lull the occupants of the school into a false sense of FIRE SAFETY.

Sincerely,

Abraham David