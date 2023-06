Archibald eyeing international medals during second half of the season

Running up on the podium steps at major events in the latter half of the season is high on the agenda for star athlete, Emanuel Archibald.

This is according to the nation’s second fastest man of all time and national long jump record holder who spoke with this publication yesterday.

With several local and international meets pending, the standout athlete has his hard hat on, putting in work in the weight room and on the track.