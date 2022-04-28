Guyana’s second fastest man eyes global meets

After becoming Guyana’s second fastest man of all time during the Velocity Fest meet last weekend at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, Emanuel Archibald has his sights set on stepping onto the podium at international events this season.

Winning his heat in the ‘timed finals’, Archibald clocked a personal best 10.18s during the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Series meet.

It was the third fastest timing of the meet in the blue riband 100m behind a pair of Jamaicans, Akeem Blake (10.08s) and Yohan Blake (10.11s) and the second best all-time for a local sprinter.