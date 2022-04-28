Space Gym 2.0, the Caribbean’s biggest and most modern set to open on May 3

Equipped with the latest gym weights and relevant equipment from the internationally renowned brand, Life Fitness, Space Gym 2.0 is set to open its doors to the public on Tuesday.

A cocktail reception where Minister of Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., and other dignitaries would attend to do the official opening and cutting of the ribbon will be held on May 1.

The biggest and most modern gym in the Caribbean will also be featuring an Outdoor Tennis Court and Exercise Track around it (phase two to commence one month after official opening) is equipped with the latest equipment in the fitness industry manufactured by Life Fitness, an American fitness equipment company that specializes in the production and distribution of equipment.