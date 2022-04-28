South American Youth Games athletes swing into action today

The athletes and coaches from table tennis, 3×3 basketball and swimming who are competing in the first wave of the South American Youth Games arrived safely in Argentina and have started going about their tasks in relation to their respective sports disciplines.

This is according to a Chef-de-Mission of the sojourn, Nalini McKoy.

Fifteen athletes between the ages of 14 and 17 will represent Guyana in five disciplines during the third developmental games which get underway today and conclude May 8.