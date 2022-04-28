BCB hosts historic sessions with test legends

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) last Saturday, hosted a live interactive session at the Albion Community Development Centre Cricket Ground with four legendary test players.

The programme was moderated by popular Television reporter Akeem Greene and the panelists were Sir Andy Roberts, Dr. Desmond Haynes, Jimmy Adams and Roland Butcher. Each of the legends spoke on their careers in opening remarks and informed the attentive gathering of the struggles, disappointment and hard work they endured to achieve success.

Haynes traced the long journey he faced on his way to a career which produced over 40,000 runs in first class and List ‘A’ cricket. Sir Andy Roberts used his opening remarks to state that his dreams were achieved through sheer hard work and a desire to be the best ever fast bowler.