Cops probing death of Letter Kenny man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 57-year-old Ramesh Peters, a fisherman of Lot 84 Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, Berbice which occurred on 2023-06-12 at about 19:30 hrs at the said address.

Investigations revealed that the victim and his 29-year-old son Vijai had an argument on the street in front of the victim’s home after which the victim left and went into his yard leaving Vijai on the street. A loud noise was heard in the yard and upon checking, Vijai and neighbours saw Ramesh lying on his back with an injury to the left side of his head. A two by four post that was holding up a shed was found next to the victim’s body.

The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and escorted to Port Mourant Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a PME.