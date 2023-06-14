Letter Kenny man dies after argument with son

A Corentyne man died on Monday after a piece of wood from his shed fell on him after an argument with his son in defence of his daughter-in-law.

Dead is Ramesh Peters, 57, a fisherman of Lot 84 Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne Berbice. According to the information gathered, the incident happened just around 5.30 pm on Monday.

A report from the police yesterday explained that Peters and his son Vijai Peters, 29, a labourer had an argument on the street in front of their home after which the father proceeded into his yard leaving his son standing on the street.