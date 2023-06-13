The immediate provision of text books to all students was one of the promises made by the Minister

Dear Editor,

I am a parent of a child at Christ Church Secondary School. After the tragic fire which destroyed the school, parents were invited to a meeting with a high level delegation from the Ministry of Education at Queen’s College auditorium. The delegation included the Minister of Education, Chief Education Officer, Deputy Chief Education Officer, and Education Officers among the officials. At this meeting, one of the promises made by the Minister was the immediate provision of text books to all students of the school. It is now many months later and our children are yet to receive a text book.

As final exams for the school year approach, parents have had to resort to purchasing textbooks or perusing the various topics on the internet to aid our children with their revision. This is extremely unfair to our children who have already experienced such a devastating setback during this school year. One cannot help but wonder if the minister’s “promise” was a genuine attempt to aid our children or was it a guise to deflect the many concerns which the parents had at that time?

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)