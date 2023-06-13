Queen’s Park Oval to host landmark Test

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will be the stage for the 100th Test between West Indies and India, then it hosts the final Test of the two-match series next month.

The game will bowl off July 20 and will be the first Test staged at the celebrated venue since Sri Lanka toured the Caribbean five years ago.

Cricket West Indies yesterday announced the itinerary for the all-formats tour, which will see India playing three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals from July 12 to August 13.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India,” said CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave.

“One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations.”

The tour will open with the first Test at the picturesque Windsor Park in Dominica, the venue hosting its first Test in six years.

Following the second Test, the two teams will clash in the opening two ODIs at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29, before returning to Trinidad for the final game on August 1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Two days later, the Brian Lara Stadium will host the first T20 International, before the tour heads to Guyana for the next two at the National Stadium there on August 6 and 8.

Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium will be the stage for the last two T20Is on August 12 and 13, North America providing the scene for the series finale.

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” Grave added.

West Indies are staring at a difficult tour in all formats. They have not beaten India in a Test series in two decades and have not won a single Test during that period.

The Caribbean side have also not won an ODI series against the Indians in 17 years, while losing the last five T20I series and managing just two wins in their last 17 matches.

ITINERARY West Indies vs India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Itinerary of India’s all-formats tour of West Indies from July 12 to August 13, announced by Cricket West Indies here yesterday.

SCHEDULE

1st Test – Windsor Park, Dominica: July 12-16

2nd Test – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad: July 20-24

1st ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados: July 27

2nd ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados: July 29

3rd ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad: August 1

1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad: August 3

2nd T20I – National Stadium, Guyana: August 6

3rd T20I – National Stadium Guyana: August 8

4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida: August 12

5th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida: August 13