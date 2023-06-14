Man charged with malicious wounding, threatening language

Fifty-nine year old Bridgilall Harilall appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on June 12th, 2023 before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus to answer to the charges of malicious wounding and using threatening language. He denied the charges.

It is alleged that on 2nd June, at Water Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded one Nevel, and it was further alleged that on 2nd June, 2023, at Water Street, Georgetown, he used threatening language on Aaliyah Kennedy. Harilall pleaded not guilty to the two charges. The prosecutor did not object to bail but requested a bond to keep the peace.

Bail was granted for the first offence in the sum of $20,000 and $10,000 for the second offence. Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus placed the defendant and the virtual complainants on a bond to keep the peace until the completion of the matter. In default on his bond, Harilall will face two weeks imprisonment. The matter adjourned to 10th July, 2023.