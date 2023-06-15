The LGE winner will be the delivery and fulfillment of promises

Dear Editor,

Was there a winner in the just concluded LGE? Does gaining inroads into your opponent’s strongholds constitute victory? Or, does retaining major townships, some with reduced majority, blocking out the opponent, constitute victory? One side labels it a ‘wipeout’, and ‘landslide’, while the other side claims it is a ‘rejection’. So, was there a winner? Depends on which side you’re on. The winner will be the delivery and fulfillment of promises to the towns, villages and communities. The winner will.be the working together across the divide for the betterment of the citizens. The real winner will be the forging of ties based on mutual respect. There was a winner in these elections but it is not related on numbers or seats or LAAs or municipalities. The winner transcends all these things. Now that the elections are over it is time to get back to the business of the people and country.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed