It was the big inroads that will go down as the PPP/C’s defining moments

Dear Editor,

The PPP/C must be congratulated for its massive victory in the local government elections. And while the PPP/C was expected to do well, it was the big inroads that the party made in APNU strongholds in the municipalities of Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Linden and Bartica that will go down as the defining moments of the 2023 elections.

It seems that voting behaviour is becoming more issue-oriented and not based on party affiliation as in previous elections. This is indeed a positive development in the democratic evolution of our society. Ethnic voting has for too long been a significant factor in our politics and had for decades been a drag on our national developmental efforts.

The PPP/C administration must be given credit for the even-handed approach to development which seemingly is paying political dividends. This people-oriented approach to development is evident all across the country and is no doubt a major contributory factor to the gains made by the PPP/C in the recent elections. Congratulations are in order for President Ali, Vice—president Dr. Jagdeo, indeed the entire leadership and membership of the PPP/C.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally