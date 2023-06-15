Why was this child not in school?

Dear Editor,

What sad irony it is that June 12, 2023, was observed as “World Day against Child Labour” and 13 year old Rovin Mark Williams, a child labourer, from Adventure, Esse-quibo, was, allegedly, killed whilst offloading Canter GHH 2322. The canter owner apparently, unthinkingly, reversed and crushed the 13 year old.

Now, I am thinking out aloud. I do not condone child labour and this barely teen’s life was unceremoniously snuffed out-realistically, apart from him being irreplaceable, and an irredeemable loss, his future earning potential for himself and family abruptly ended!

1) Will the Child Welfare Agency/ Ministry of Education/ Regional Administration and other relevant authorities investigate to ascertain why this child was not in school?

2) Ensure that other children are not similarly exposed?

3) Will the canter owner take responsibility and do the humane thing by providing weekly or monthly financial help to this now bereaving and beleaguered family?

Our children are out greatest asset and “ONE GUYANA” hinges on, among other things, protection of our future assets.

Sincerely,

Subrian, Esq.