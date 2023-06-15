Kings conquer Conquerors, Police Force stays perfect

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) maintained their perfect record whilst Victoria Kings upset Fruta Conquerors when the KFC Elite League continued on Tuesday evening at the National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The lawmen defeated Santos by a 1-0 score-line. Following a scoreless first half, the lawmen recorded a conversion under fortuitous circumstances in the 60th minute.

Defender Akil Plass was the unfortunate villain for Santos, as he inadvertently directed the ball into his own net after attempting to thwart the danger of an intended Nicholas MacArthur strike following a through pass.