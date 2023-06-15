Amsterdam excited to be Guyana’s flag-bearer

The reigning Sportsman-of-the-Year was recently announced as the male flag bearer for Guyana’s contingent at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games. The 24th edition of the Games is scheduled for June 23 to July 8 in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

The slick light heavyweight who recently wrapped up a 10-day high level training camp here with pugilists from Barbados ahead of the Games, said yesterday that he was privileged to have such an honour bestowed upon him and will throw his best punches forward at the event.

“I have never been a flag bearer for Guyana before, so it is an amazing feeling for me, I am happy and I am excited for such an honor” said Amsterdam who represented Guyana at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.