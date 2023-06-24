Amsterdam, Williamson lose at CAC

Desmond Amsterdam lost his opening round of 16 bout against Hector Aguirre of Mexico inside the distance at the ongoing Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games on Thursday in El Salvador.

Fighting out of the red corner, the reigning Sportsman-of-the-Year and Guyana’s flag bearer at the event, failed to progress after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) at the 1:57 mark of the third and final round.

Amsterdam’s defeat in the 80kg contest came earlier in the evening prior to Joel Williamson losing his 63.5 kg opening bout versus Jesus Cova of Venezuela.