GCF national c/ships set to conclude this weekend

The elite male cyclists will take centre stage this weekend when the Guyana

Cycling Federation bring the curtain down on this year’s National Championships.

This year’s event which started last weekend with the crowning of the junior, juvenile, female and veteran road race champions, will climax tomorrow with the road race for the nation’s top wheelsmen. In the peloton will be Jamual and Briton John (no relation) who have both returned with sublime form from the US circuit to match wheels with the local standouts for the coveted title of National Senior Road Race Champion.