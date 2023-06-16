Nakema Deonauth’s identity was cemented to the preservation of life

Dear Editor,

The loss of Nakema Young Deonauth aka Dimitri and Damendra, has been devastating and very hard to come to terms with especially given the circumstances surrounding his unnatural death. There was so much more to him than what has been stated in the media. He was a Systems Development Coordinator at the Ministry of Education where he played an integral role in several crucial projects and he had an impressive academic record too. He graduated from the University of Guyana with a degree in Computer Science and later went to India on a GoG scholarship where he successful completed his Master’s Degree in Computer Science. Still with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and passion for the subject he most loved Nakema won a scholarship to undertake his PhD studies in China. While there, he taught university students which he found utterly fulfilling. He often told me how he missed teaching and the interactions with his students.

Apart from his academic and professional accomplishments, Nakema was a really humble, compassionate, dedicated and caring individual. He was a true animal lover and lifelong vegetarian not due to religious beliefs but philosophical stance and the firm conviction that all animals are sacred and should not be killed nor consumed. I’ve never met anyone like him; several times he even berated me for killing a few insects that bit or bothered me. If a bug got into his place from the balcony, he would pick it up and place it outside. He loved people too; didn’t hold a grudge and was quick to forgive and forget. He only saw good intentions in others often to his detriment and even when he was not treated fairly, he wouldn’t engage in confrontations.

Although not an extrovert but a simple and quiet man who enjoyed listening to podcasts, playing video games and immersing himself in the world of technology in his free time, he was thoughtful and romantic. Dudu (my nickname for him) touched the lives of all who knew him; he was like an immoveable, ever-present rock that one could rely upon. Although he had a full-time job, he still assisted his parents every day after work and on weekends with their business.

The death of Nakema Deonauth who held dual citizenship (American and Guyanese) is untimely, tragic and horrific. For someone whose identity was so cemented to the preservation of life and the strong stance against violence it is extremely heartbreaking that death came for him cloaked in cruelty, horror and anguish in his own home. I weep for him and am devastated at this unimaginable loss. Even though Nakema and I had very different personalities and philosophical ideologies we had mutual respect and love.

Editor, hopefully all avenues would be explored and resources utilised especially in the forensic aspect of the investigation into the death of Nakema Deonauth so that the human monster (s) responsible for his untimely and horrific death face the full force of the law and those who loved and cared for him can have closure especially his biological mom (Reba Young in Washington DC), parents in Guyana and other family members and friends.

Sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran