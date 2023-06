The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday made a large narcotics bust on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) of over 113 pounds and coming in at a market value of over $18 million.

In a statement yesterday, the GPF explained that the bust was made on 14th June, just about 5.30 pm at Republic Park, EBD.

This bust was led by Commander, Regional Division 4 B, Senior Superintendent Singh and was deemed as an intelligence-led operation. Two male suspects were arrested and are expected to be charged.